Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Envista worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $165,622,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $95,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,684,000 after buying an additional 723,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,760,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after buying an additional 898,007 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

