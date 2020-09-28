Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of American States Water worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 104.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of American States Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

