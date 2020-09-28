Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Purple Innovation worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 33,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $794,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,422.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,124. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

