AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Unisys worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 19.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 68.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 71.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

