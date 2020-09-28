Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $602,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

