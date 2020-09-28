California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

