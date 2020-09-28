AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,805 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 72,143 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,987.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KW opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

