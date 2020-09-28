AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 633,456 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 633,456 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,831.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

