7,973 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Marin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

