AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Systemax worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Systemax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Systemax by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Systemax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Systemax by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.05 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

