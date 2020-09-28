CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 9,231.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,251,000 after buying an additional 1,348,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 286.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,581,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CIT Group by 181.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 497,697 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

