Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 8,430 Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,555,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 142,545 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

