Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $286,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 705.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Providence Service by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Providence Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

PRSC opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,436.59 and a beta of 0.86. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $99.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

