Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.97 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

