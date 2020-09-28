Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,834,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of TPR opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

