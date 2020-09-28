California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,182 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

