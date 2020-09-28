Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

AMOT stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

