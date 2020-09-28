California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Office Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,768,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Depot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Depot by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 515,997 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Office Depot by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Office Depot by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,279,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 672,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Office Depot stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $964.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.