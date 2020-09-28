Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

VRTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 753.8% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 1,274,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 452.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 505,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtusa Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Virtusa Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million
ArcBest Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
ArcBest Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
7,600 Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
7,600 Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $433,000 in EnerSys
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $433,000 in EnerSys
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Rogers Co.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Rogers Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report