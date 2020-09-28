Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

VRTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 753.8% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 1,274,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 452.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 505,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.