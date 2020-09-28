Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million

Analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post $53.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Glaukos reported sales of $58.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $204.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $211.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $295.61 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $307.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 18.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

