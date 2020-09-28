ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

