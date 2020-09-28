7,600 Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 34,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,825,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 1,026,552 shares of company stock worth $58,035,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $52.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

