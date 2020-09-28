Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $96.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.69. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

