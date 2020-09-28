Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 14,074 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.86.
In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.81.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
