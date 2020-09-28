Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 14,074 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.81.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

