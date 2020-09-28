Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $431,000 in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 133.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,826 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 66.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 855,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Colfax by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter.

CFX opened at $30.57 on Monday. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

