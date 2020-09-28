Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $426,000 in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $56.00 on Monday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $74.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $269,976.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $2,283,989.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $177,440.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,538 shares of company stock worth $38,000,990. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.