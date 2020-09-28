8,137 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,398,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,064 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 17,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 502,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,021 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

