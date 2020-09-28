39,892 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,215,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.