14,000 Shares in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADSW opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.27. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

