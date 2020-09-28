Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,800 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,710 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,210,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 818,198 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $13,437,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $160,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,297.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $527,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

APLS opened at $30.77 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

