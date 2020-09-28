Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

