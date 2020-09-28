Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $586,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

