Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSOD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.