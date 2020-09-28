Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE opened at $19.50 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

