Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $412,000 in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.