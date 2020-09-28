Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the August 31st total of 765,900 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSMT. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

