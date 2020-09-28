California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ambarella worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.61 on Monday. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $952,795. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

