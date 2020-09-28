Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 136.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,101,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.