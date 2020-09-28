Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

