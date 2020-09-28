Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Encore Wire worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

