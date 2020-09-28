Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 541.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2,711.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

