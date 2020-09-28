Jane Street Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,305. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.