Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 84,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 161,385 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cumulus Media Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $146.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

