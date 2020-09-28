Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,252 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

