Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 749.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:YCS opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

