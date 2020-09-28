Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.