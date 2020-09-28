Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 115,219 Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Conduent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1,112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,867 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE CNDT opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

