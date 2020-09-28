Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $60,000 Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,842 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $251.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.14 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HMHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.