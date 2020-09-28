Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,600 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 767,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 503,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $3.36 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.