Sei Investments Co. Buys New Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $91.46 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,243,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,736,778 shares of company stock worth $144,654,438. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

